Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, November 17

The farmers’ protest blocking the Dhareri Jattan toll plaza on the Patiala-Chandigarh road led to snarl-ups in and around the city today.

After staging a protest on Wednesday, the farmers again blocked the traffic flow on Thursday. The protest led to traffic jams at various points in the city, including the city bus stand, the fountain chowk, the Khanda chowk and other places.

Gurdev Singh Dhaliwal, DSP (Rural), said the Police Department had created multiple diversions for the traffic movement from the Patiala-Chandigarh road to the adjoining roads. He said, “As soon as the traffic was obstructed in the morning today, we positioned police officials at various spots across the area. Despite the bottleneck, we are trying to ease the traffic.”

The farmer unions associated with the non-political Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) are holding protests at different locations across the state over their demands including withdrawal of police cases registered against farmers, grant of compensation for loss of cotton crop, management of paddy straw and others. Despite several meetings with the state government, their demands have not been fulfiled yet.

Mann Singh Rajpura, treasurer, Sidhpur Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta), said, “Our leaders held discussions with the state government till late evening on Wednesday, but the matters have not been resolved.” He added, “The farmers have decided to change the protest site as the commuters travelling to the Golden Temple are being inconvenienced.”

Swarn Singh, Patiala general secretary, BKU, said, “The protest will be called off on directions from the union president after discussions with the government.”