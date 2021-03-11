Fatehgarh Sahib: 100 units of blood donated

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 1

On May Day, the Bharat Vikas Parishad, Bassi Pathana, organised a blood donation camp. MLA Rupinder Singh Happy inaugurated the camp. Over 100 units of blood were donated to Rotary International Blood Society.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA appreciated the efforts of the parishad and said due to increasing accident cases, there was acute shortage of blood in the state. Blood could be collected through donations. He said every drop of blood was precious as it saves human lives. He called upon the youths not to shed blood, rather donate it.

Jai Krishan, president of the parishad, said such blood donation camps were a regular feature of the parishad. He called upon people to donate blood so that human lives could be saved.