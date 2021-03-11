Fatehgarh Sahib: 100 units of blood donated

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 1
On May Day, the Bharat Vikas Parishad, Bassi Pathana, organised a blood donation camp. MLA Rupinder Singh Happy inaugurated the camp. Over 100 units of blood were donated to Rotary International Blood Society.
Addressing the gathering, the MLA appreciated the efforts of the parishad and said due to increasing accident cases, there was acute shortage of blood in the state. Blood could be collected through donations. He said every drop of blood was precious as it saves human lives. He called upon the youths not to shed blood, rather donate it.
Jai Krishan, president of the parishad, said such blood donation camps were a regular feature of the parishad. He called upon people to donate blood so that human lives could be saved.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
BSF exchanges sweets on Eid with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border
Such gestures help build peaceful atmosphere and cordial rel...