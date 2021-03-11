Fatehgarh Sahib: BJP activists protest against poor law and order in Punjab

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 5

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, led by its district president Pradeep Garg and senior leader Didar Singh Bhatti, hold a protest in front of the DC office here today against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and anti-people policies of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. They raised slogans against the state government.

Addressing the protesters, party leaders Didar Singh Bhatti and Pradeep Garg said the AAP government in the state had completely failed on all fronts and every section of society was repenting by electing a non-serious and inexperienced government. He said due to regular power cuts the life in urban and rural areas had become miserable. Power shortage has hit the industry hard. They said not a single guarantee had been fulfilled but the people of state were being befooled by giving misleading advertisements in media and spending taxpayers’ money on false propaganda. They said the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated and murders were taking place daily. They said today’s dharna was symbolic and to remind the state government of the promises they had made to the people at the time of elections. Former minister Dr Harbans Lal, Sirhind mandal president Ankur Sharma and other leaders of the party addressed the workers.