Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 1

The district police today claimed to have busted a gang of chain and mobile snatchers involved in over 50 incidents with the arrest of three of its members. Their four accomplices are at large. The police recovered two gold chains, 31 mobile phones, a motorcycle and blunt weapons from them.

Addressing mediapersons, SSP Ravjot Grewal said on July 31, Simarbir Singh, a resident of Sirhind, had filed a complaint at the Mandi Gobindgarh police station that two motorcycle-borne boys snatched his phone. She said the police were getting complaints about snatchers active in the industrial town.

The SSP said a team was constituted to nab them. It arresting three members of the gang involved in the snatching incidents.

They were identified as Rinku Singh, alias Vishal, a resident of Bir Kumbhra village, Ashok Kumar, alias UV, a resident of Dhillwan village under Samrala police station, and Gursewak Singh, a resident of Purba village, also under Samrala police station.

She said during interrogation, they revealed that theirs was a gang of seven members and they committed snatchings in Amloh, Gobindgarh, Khanna, Doraha and Samrala. They confessed to their involvement in 51 snatching cases. They used to throw away the SIM of the stolen mobile phones and later sell them to the unsuspecting people at a throwaway price.

The SSP said their aides would be arrested soon.

#Fatehgarh Sahib