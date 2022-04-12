Fatehgarh Sahib: DBA holds blood donation camp

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib: The District Bar Association (DBA) organised a blood donation camp at the district courts here on Monday. NS Gill, District and Sessions Judge, inaugurated the camp while Lakhvir Singh Rai, Fatehgarh Sahib MLA, presided over it. Gill called upon NGOs to come forward to donate blood. The MLA called upon youths to donate blood. Rajbir Singh Grewal, president, DBA, said the blood donation camp was organised to celebrate Baisakhi festival. More than 100 units were donated at the camp, he added. oc

Protest outside DC office

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Anganwadi Employees Union organised a dharna in front of the DC office in support of their demands. Striking workers raised slogans and burnt an effigy of the Centre and Haryana Governments. They submitted a memorandum to the DC to be forwarded to the Centre and Haryana Governments. Addressing the dharna, state president Harjeet Kaur Panjola said Anganwadi workers in Haryana were on strike since December 8 in support of their demands, but the state government neither accepted their demands nor implemented those conceded. She warned that if the Haryana Government did not reinstate terminated workers and accept demands the union would intensify the stir. OC

Nukkad Mela concludes

Patiala: The five-day Nukkar Natak Mela, organsied by Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi and Natraj Arts Theatre, concluded, here on Monday. Plays, including ‘Hun Ta Sudhron Yaro’ and ‘Girgit’, directed by Gopal Sharma, staged at the Languages Department and KK International School, were well received by the audience. Gopal Sharma, Director, Natraj Arts Theatre, thanked Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi for the success of the street theatre festival. He hoped that such drama festivals would continue in all corners of Punjab in future too. TNS

171 donate blood at camp

Patiala: The Sri Ram Leela Committee (Ragho Majra) organised a blood donation camp at the Ram Leela ground on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami in the city on Monday. As many as 171 persons donated blood at the camp. The World Charity Foundation, Rise Foundation, Sri Radha Krishan Mandal and others also contributed toward the initiative. A Ram Bhawan was also inaugurated at the Ram Leela ground on the occasion.