Fatehgarh Sahib DC to hoist Tricolour

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 11

In a departure from tradition, no minister will be hoisting the national flag on the Independence Day in the Fatehgarh Sahib district this time. It is Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill who will do the honours this year. Preparations for the function are in full swing.

It may be recalled that no minister had hoisted the flag on the Republic Day either.

Leaders from some opposition parties and various NGOs have slammed the government for turning a blind eye to the district. They said the residents of the district had expected a minister to visit the district and announce a development project, but their hopes were dashed.

The DC will honour the kin of freedom fighters and martyrs on the occasion. She will also distribute sewing machines among widows and hand over tri-cycles to the differently abled.

