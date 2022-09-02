Fatehgarh Sahib: Five arrested with banned pills, vials

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 1
The police claimed to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered banned pills and vials in huge quantity.
DSP (Investigation) Jaspinder Singh Gill said the suspects were identified as Shivam, Sunant and Vivek Kumar, alias Sahil, residents of Ambala, Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Moga, and Vivek Kumar, alias Vicky, a resident of Roorkee district.
The police recovered 15,000 narcotic pills, 538 injections and 588 intoxicant vials from their possession.
