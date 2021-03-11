Fatehgarh Sahib lose to Mansa in cricket

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 4

Mansa XI defeated Fatehgarh Sahib on the basis of first innings lead in the 1st HR Saggi Memorial Hot Weather Cricket Tournament here yesterday. The Mansa team made 471 runs with the help of Satyam (152), Shabaz (91), and Harshpreet (56). In reply, Fatehgarh Sahib boys were bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings. Gurpreet and Kabir Kohli were the top scorers for the Fatehgarh Sahib who made 58 and 32 runs, respectively.

In the second innings, the Mansa team scored 170 runs at the loss of seven wickets. Mansa team was declared winner on the basis of first innings lead. Satyam was declared the man of the match.