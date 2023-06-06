Fatehgarh Sahib MLA hears out patients

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 5
MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai today visited the Civil Hospital and listened to patients’ grievances. Later, he held a meeting with officials and doctors and discussed problems being faced by patients.
He said health and education were the top priorities of the AAP government and they must not only resolve the problems of people, but should strive to provide best treatment to patients. He said if they had any requirement, they must bring it to his notice and he would take up the issues with the Health Minister and get them resolved.
On the MLA’s request, a renowned Panag family from nearby Mahadian village donated 10 air conditioners to the Civil Hospital for the convenience of patients.
Civil Surgeon Davinder Kaur, Senior Medical Officer Karamjeet Singh and other health officials were present on the occasion.
