Fatehgarh Sahib MLA opens new OPD building at Civil Hospital

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 29

Lakhvir Singh Rai, MLA, Fatehgarh Sahib, today inaugurated new OPD building of Civil Hospital Fatehgarh Sahib. He said the patients would get more facilities at the new building of Child and Mother Care Specialty Hospital. The MLA said he was touring entire constituency to get first hand information about the problems being faced by people. Lakhvir Singh Rai said he had taken up various development projects with CM Bhagwant Mann and he assured the development of this historic district on war footing.

He said corrupt practices in the district would not be tolerated and all officers had been directed to redress grievances of the people on priority. He said on the demand of staff and parents, the management of Mata Sundri Senior Secondary School has been restored to the District Red Cross Society being run under the DC, whereas during the previous Congress government the management of the school had been given to a private trust. He called upon the people to maintain communal harmony and no one would be allowed to disrupt peace in the state.

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said the district administration was ready to redress grievances of people and anyone could approach her office for the redressal of their complaints.