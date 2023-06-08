Fatehgarh Sahib MLA to hear out people every Wednesday

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 7

District officials have been directed to visit rural areas and hold grievance redressal camps so that the people do not have to visit government offices, MLA Fatehgarh Sahib Lakhbir Singh Rai said.

The MLA said every Wednesday, he would hold a public darbar at the office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Sirhind, to redress the grievances of the public.

MLA said the Chief Minister has launched various public-oriented schemes for the common man and launched an anti-corruption drive, which has given relief to the public.

He said he would also hold public darbar at the BDPO’s office, Khera. He said the purpose of the programme was to solve people’s complaints immediately.