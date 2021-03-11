Fatehgarh Sahib: Parshuram Jayanti celebrated with fervour

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 3

Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by Brahmin Sabhas in Mandi Gobindgarh, Amloh, Khamano and Bassi Pathana towns of the district. The district-level function was organised the Sirhind Brahmin Sabha at Sirhind today. Lakhvir Singh Rai, MLA, Fatehgarh Sahib, inaugurated a free medical checkup camp and Covid vaccination camp organised by the sabha. Hundreds of Brahmin families from the town attended the function.

The MLA congratulated the community on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti and called upon them to follow the teachings of our great saints and gurus as it would be a true tribute to them. He stressed to maintain communal harmony and to celebrate all the occasions jointly.

Former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra paid obeisance and highlighted how Bhagwan Parshu Ram fought against the evils. He called upon the people to give moral values to their wards, so that they may become good citizens.

On the occasion, havan and bhogh of Shri Ramayan were performed at Dashnami Akhara Sirhind City. Brahmin scholar Prof SK Bhardwaj delivered lectures on the life and history of Bhagwan Parshuram. Children belonging to Brahmin families, who excelled in various fields, were honoured.

Sanjeev Sharma, president, Brahmin Sabha, Sirhind, highlighted the various projects initiated by the sabha for the welfare of the community. He called upon the Brahmin families to present a united face after forgetting their differences.

Sant Baba Paramjit Singh Hansali Wale, Devi Dayal Prashar, state president, Brahman Sabha, RNSharma, patron of the sabha, Narinder Sharma, advocate and Suresh Bhardwaj also addressed and urged the Brahmins to wage a war against social evils.

Earlier, a shobha yatra was taken out in the town and people from every walk of life welcomed the yatra and presented eatables.

Webinar held in Patiala

Patiala: Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University celebrated the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram with a webinar on the life and teachings of Lord Parshuram. Virender Kumar, in-charge, Department of Sanskrit and Pali, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Rajinder Kaur, former Prof, Department of Hindi, Government Mahindra College, Patiala, were the keynote speakers. University officials said, “A number of research programmes are being started by the Parshuram chair in the university.”

Virender Kumar said people need to give a practical form to the vision and philosophy of Lord Parshuram. Rajinder Kaur shared her views on the life of Parasuram and added that Lord Parasuram was a unique example of Shastra and Shaastar.

University Registrar Dharam Singh Sandhu said Lord Parshuram was the guardian figure and torch-bearer of Indian culture. “His ideology needs to be adopted in today’s times. Only then can a society of equality and brotherhood be created,” Sandhu said.