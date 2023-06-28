Fatehgarh Sahib: Poor condition of roads irks residents

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 27

Members of the Senior Citizens’ Association, NGOs and residents today held a protest over the poor condition of the roads leading to Bassi Pathana town.

Residents said Jail Road, Sant Namdev Temple Road, Tehsil Road, Gugga Mari Road and Gajan Wala Paha were in a poor state.

While addressing the gathering, Santokh Singh, Om Parkash, Sanjay Garg, Gurmail Singh and Jai Krishan said because of the pitiable state of all three roads leading to Bassi Pathana, accidents there had become a routine. They said the residents of the town were living in a hell-like situation and there was no one to redress their grievances. They said repeated requests and memorandums by the residents had fallen on deaf ears so they were now forced to protest.

They said deep potholes had been developed on the roads, make it difficult to even walk on these roads. The residents said rickshaw pullers had stopped ferrying passengers or goods to the town as their vehicles had been damaged due to these potholes.

They said all residents, leaving aside their party affiliations, had joined the protest. They demanded these roads be repaired immediately.

Sub-Divisional Officer at Bassi Pathana Public Works Department Gagandeep Singh said Sant Namdev Road, Gugga Mari Road and Jail Road were in a poor condition due to plying of heavy vehicles and non-drainage of water. He said the department will soon initiate repair work on these roads.