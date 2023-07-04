Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 3
An awareness rally on dengue fever was held here today.
During the dengue awareness month, the Civil Hospital took out the rally to sensitise people to the infection. Nursing students and staff of the Health Department participated in the rally.
Civil Surgeon Devinderjit Kaur flagged off the rally. They were carrying placards with slogans “Dengue-free Fatehgarh Sahib”, “One medicine for all diseases, keep home clean”, “Drain the water from coolers once a week”, etc.
During the dengue awareness month, health teams would go door to door to make people aware of measures to prevent breeding of Aedes Aegypti, the mosquito causing dengue.
The Civil Surgeon said dengue was a viral fever. “Since Aedes Aegypti mosquito breeds in stagnant water, we should not allow water to collect around our houses. It is necessary to clean and dry the coolers at least once a week,” she added.
She said the dengue mosquito bites during the day, so one should cover the entire body during the day time. She said in case of fever, the patient should be taken to the nearest government health institution.
District epidemiologist Gurpreet Kaur and district programme manager Kasitij Seema were among those present on the occasion.
