Fatehgarh Sahib: 'Stop plying of illegal carts'

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Jeep and Tempo Union presented a memorandum to the administration to take action against those driving illegally modified carts fitted with bike engines. The union members said their business was affected due to these illegal carts. The owners of these unauthorised vehicles neither pay tax nor register their carts with the authorities and transport goods illegally. The union members said they had to pay installments and insurance charges too.
