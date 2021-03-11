Fatehgarh Sahib: Three peddlers held with opium, poppy husk

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 1
The police have arrested three peddlers and recovered 1 kg opium and 35 kg poppy husk from them.
SSP Ravjot Grewal said the police had laid a naka near the SYL canal in the Chuni area. During checking, the police signalled a biker to stop for checking. During search, the police recovered 1 kg opium from him.
The suspect has been identified as Saini Suren, a resident of Machhiana village in Jalandhar district.
During a checking of vehicles on the Hansali Road, the police intercepted a truck. On search, the police recovered 35 kg of poppy husk from it.
She said both occupants of the truck were arrested. They were identified as Sarabjit Singh and Amardeep Singh, residents of Kapurthala.
During preliminary interrogations, the duo revealed that they used to supply poppy husk in the state. The police have registered a case against all suspects.
