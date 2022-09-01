Fatehgarh Sahib: Two managers among 3 held for flesh trade

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 31
The police have busted a flesh trade racket with the arrest of three suspects, including two managers, following a raid on two hotels here.
Fatehgarh Sahib police station SHO Manpreet Singh Deol said they had initiated a campaign against anti-social elements and drug peddlers. The police got a tip-off that Sagar, manager of Palm City Hotel, Palm Colony, and Sanjay Kumar, alias Sanj, manager, Mayur Hotel, Pearl Colony, in connivance with a woman, identified as Jassi, were indulging in illicit trafficking and blackmailing clients. Girls were brought from outside to entertain clients at the hotels, he claimed.
The police raided the hotels and arrested the two managers, besides Deepak Kumar, a resident of Khanna. Sources said the police had rounded up two girls but released them later after recording their statements under Section 164 of the IPC.
