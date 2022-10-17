Fatehgarh Sahib: Woman, kids hurt in acid attack

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 16

After failing in his bid to molest a woman, a resident of Star Colony, Sirhind, a miscreant in an allegedly drunken state threw acid on her and her two children. The suspect fled from the spot when the victim raised an alarm.

The woman was referred to a government hospital in Chandigarh where her son and daughter were discharged after giving first aid. The police have registered a case in this regard.

Manpreet Singh, SHO, police station, Fatehgarh Sahib, said in a complaint to the police, the victim stated that she, along with her son and a daughter, had been living separately from her husband in a rented house at Star Colony, Sirhind, for the last 10 years.

The victim said she was a resident of Aligarh town in Uttar Pradesh. Kalu Bhagat, also resident of Aligarh, used to come to her house in Sirhind, she added. She alleged that last evening, Kalu entered her house in an inebriated condition and forced her to have physical relations him, which she resisted.

She said as her son and daughter came to her rescue, Kalu pushed them aside and took out a vial from his pocket containing acid and threw it on all the three.

She said her eyes, face, throat and neck got burnt due to acid, which also fell on faces and arms of her son and daughter. The victim said when she raised an alarm Kalu ran away from the spot.

Colony residents rushed all the three victims to the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, where doctors referred them to a government hospital in Chandigarh. Victim’s son and daughter were discharged after first giving aid at the Chandigarh hospital.

The SHO said the police had registered a case against Kalu Bhagat under various sections on the victim’s complaint and raids were being conducted to nab him.

