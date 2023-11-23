Fatehgarh set for Viksat Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Nov 22

The district administration has completed all the necessary arrangements for the government-sponsored “Viksat Bharat Sankalp Yatra,” which will reach Fatehgarh Sahib on November 24.

The Yatra is set to create awareness among the rural and urban people regarding centre-sponsored public-oriented schemes and it will cover all the villages. While presiding over a meeting with the district officials, the Deputy Commissioner, Parneet Shergill, said that those who are eligible will be given the benefits of the schemes on the spot.

The DC said that special camps will be organised and awareness vans will cover all the villages and towns of the district to inform the people about central government schemes. She said that to attract people, cultural programmes, plays and quiz competitions will also be organised in these camps.

She instructed all the BDPOs to make preparations for the event in their respective areas. She added that the villages should be informed about it in advance so that a larger number of people are able to participate in this event.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Isha Singhal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Development Surinder Singh Dhaliwal, SDM Fatehgarh Sahib Arvind Kumar, SDM Amloh Gurvinder Singh Johal, were present during the meeting.

