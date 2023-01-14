Father, son booked for Rs 2.8L travel ticket fraud

Patiala, January 13
The police have booked two travel agents, a father-son duo, for cheating. The suspects used to take money from people to book tickets for abroad, but failed to do so.
The police have registered an FIR against the suspects — Ajay Thapar and his son Sahil Thapar — under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (party to a criminal conspiracy) of the IPC on the complaint of Gurminder Singh, a resident of Muktsar.
Police officials said Gurminder alleged that he paid a sum of Rs 1.20 lakh to the travel agents to book two tickets for Australia. Similarly, Sunil Kumar and Praveen Sharma alleged that they paid Rs 80,000 each to the travel agents to book a ticket for Australia, but the suspects neither booked the tickets nor returned the money.
The police said they had registered a case against the suspects and initiated an investigation into the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab