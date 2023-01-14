Father, son booked for Rs 2.8L travel ticket fraud

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 13

The police have booked two travel agents, a father-son duo, for cheating. The suspects used to take money from people to book tickets for abroad, but failed to do so.

The police have registered an FIR against the suspects — Ajay Thapar and his son Sahil Thapar — under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (party to a criminal conspiracy) of the IPC on the complaint of Gurminder Singh, a resident of Muktsar.

Police officials said Gurminder alleged that he paid a sum of Rs 1.20 lakh to the travel agents to book two tickets for Australia. Similarly, Sunil Kumar and Praveen Sharma alleged that they paid Rs 80,000 each to the travel agents to book a ticket for Australia, but the suspects neither booked the tickets nor returned the money.

The police said they had registered a case against the suspects and initiated an investigation into the matter.