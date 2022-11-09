Patiala MC panel meeting to take up key projects today

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, November 8

The Finance and Contract Committee meeting that was supposed to be held on November 7 by the Municipal Corporation (MC) will now be held tomorrow. The meeting was postponed due to other “pressing” issues.

Important decisions related to city’s development including issuance of an advertisement tender for the 10th time, a tender for purchase of road sweeping machines and others will be taken up.

The finance committee comprises six members — the city mayor, senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor, commissioner and two councillors. Of the six, minimum four members are required to be present at the meeting.

An official said the corporation will discuss and clear estimates for carrying out road-works such as laying interlocking tiles at Guru Nanak Nagar, Ghuman Nagar, Baba Deep Singh Nagar, laying old paver block tiles in ward 26 and other places.

The corporation will also decide whether to buy a shredder machine, a bailing machine, three ace vehicles and a waste machine.

The MC meanwhile aims to extend the advertisement tender given to Vimal advertisers. The company’s contract expired in October. The MC also aims to issue a new tender for advertisements under the Advertisement Policy 2018. An official said the previous tenders were allotted as per the Advertisement Policy of 2015.