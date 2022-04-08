FCI official takes stock of procurement process at grain market in Rajpura

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 7

Atish Chandra, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Food Corporation of India (FCI), today visited Rajpura grain market and godowns to take stock of the procurement process. He was joined by Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, GM of FCI Punjab Himmat Kumar Jain and Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney.

He lauded the online portal being used for procurement and ensuring transparency. Gurkirat said the land records in the state had been uploaded and were being updated from time to time. This also helps identify the produce being brought for procurement from outer areas. He paid a visit to Dhindsa village and discussed various techniques being used by farmers for harvesting the crop. He took stock of storage facilities at the godowns in Rajpura and issued directions to the officials.