Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM

Patiala, October 23
Though the Punjab Government’s decision to implement the 7th Pay Commission and recommence the old pension scheme has come as a good news for the university and college teachers, members of the 1,158 Assistant Professors and Librarian (APL) Front are finding themselves on the brink of becoming unemployed again. They have written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in this regard.
The members have expressed their displeasure stating that the previous Diwali was full of enthusiasm for them but this time, they were being pushed into the darkness of unemployment despite being selected on merit.
Union leaders in the letter said, “We and our families feel dejected this Diwali. Among us, 607 assistant professors had resigned from their previous jobs to take up the present jobs. We are all victims of mental agony as we have found out that we might lose our jobs without any fault of ours.”
The said recruitment was quashed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Mann had held a panel meeting with the leaders of the Front on October 19, assuring them that the government would complete the recruitment process after following it up strongly in the High Court and removing all hurdles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...