Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM

Patiala, October 23

Though the Punjab Government’s decision to implement the 7th Pay Commission and recommence the old pension scheme has come as a good news for the university and college teachers, members of the 1,158 Assistant Professors and Librarian (APL) Front are finding themselves on the brink of becoming unemployed again. They have written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in this regard.

The members have expressed their displeasure stating that the previous Diwali was full of enthusiasm for them but this time, they were being pushed into the darkness of unemployment despite being selected on merit.

Union leaders in the letter said, “We and our families feel dejected this Diwali. Among us, 607 assistant professors had resigned from their previous jobs to take up the present jobs. We are all victims of mental agony as we have found out that we might lose our jobs without any fault of ours.”

The said recruitment was quashed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Mann had held a panel meeting with the leaders of the Front on October 19, assuring them that the government would complete the recruitment process after following it up strongly in the High Court and removing all hurdles.