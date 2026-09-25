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Home / Patiala / Festive crackdown: 15 notices issued, sweets shop fined as food safety checks intensify in Patiala

Festive crackdown: 15 notices issued, sweets shop fined as food safety checks intensify in Patiala

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:08 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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The District Food Safety Department during an inspection at a shop in Patiala. Rajesh Sachar
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The district Food Safety Department has intensified its inspection and sampling drive ahead of the festive season to check adulteration and ensure compliance with food safety and hygiene standards.

The District Health Officer, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, said the department has collected 38 food samples this month, including 20 of khoya, paneer and other milk and dairy products. The samples have been sent to government-authorised laboratories for testing.

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The department has also issued 15 notices for deficiencies found during the inspections of units involved in the preparation and sale of sweets, bakery products and other food items over the past week. One sweet shop was also fined for unsanitary conditions.

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Dr Kaur said that on September 23, the Food Safety Team intercepted a vehicle at the Shambhu inter-state border and seized around 547 kg of paneer for quality verification, sending it for laboratory examination. She clarified that the paneer could not be termed adulterated or unsafe merely on the basis of suspicion or appearance. Its status would be determined only after receiving the laboratory report.

The officer said further action would be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and applicable rules wherever violations were established through inspection or laboratory testing.

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She urged food business operators to maintain prescribed standards of hygiene, storage, preparation and sale of food products.

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