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Home / Patiala / Festive season check in Patiala: ‘Adulterated’ dairy products seized, 21 notices issued

Festive season check in Patiala: ‘Adulterated’ dairy products seized, 21 notices issued

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:50 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The Food Safety Department has intensified its enforcement drive against food adulteration and standards violations across the district, collecting 136 food samples and seizing substantial quantities of dairy and other products during September and October 2026 to safeguard public health ahead of the festive season.

Sharing details of the operations, District Health Officer Dr Gurpreet Kaur reported significant seizures, including 547 kg of paneer in Rajpura, 120 kg in Chhatera and five quintals (500 kg) of ghee from Rajesh Traders in Patiala due to suspected safety violations. In addition, authorities confiscated 21 health supplement products.

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The department also suspended the licenses of two food business operators—Mittal Patisa and Vaid Vidyasagar Private Limited—for non-compliance with safety requirements. Officials also issued 21 improvement notices for operational deficiencies and initiated six challans against violators.

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Alongside these, the department also focused on preventive hygiene awareness by holding meetings with sweet shop owners, dairy product vendors and dairy association representatives ahead of the festivities.

“During these meetings, food business operators were directed to exercise strict vigilance while procuring paneer, khoya and other dairy products, particularly from suppliers in other states,” said Kaur. “They were also instructed to purchase food products only from reliable sources and maintain proper bills, invoices and supplier records to ensure traceability and quality.”

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Reiterating the department’s commitment, the District Health Officer emphasised that the Food Safety Team in Patiala will continue conducting rigorous inspections, surveillance and sampling drives throughout the district. All food business operators have been urged to strictly adhere to statutory requirements and ensure that only safe, hygienic and quality food reaches consumers.

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