Fight against drugs in focus at National Theatre Arts Society event

The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS), Asian Educational Institute, Sirhind Road and city artists marked the "World Theatre Day" at the Asian Educational Institutewith the presentation of "World Theatre Day Yudh – Nashian Virudh (War on Drugs ) Natak Mela here.

The event aimed at promoting World Theatre Movement and spreading values, Institute's Founder Chairman Tarsem Saini, National President of the Federation of Rice Millers Associations, Principal Minu Singh Sachan alongwith faculty, Padamshri Awardee Pran Sabharwal, students and theatre activistss attended the celebrations marking the inauguration of "World Theatre Day – Yudh Nashian Virudh" Awareness Theatre Campaign.