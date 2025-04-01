DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Patiala / Fight against drugs in focus at National Theatre Arts Society event

Fight against drugs in focus at National Theatre Arts Society event

The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS), Asian Educational Institute, Sirhind Road and city artists marked the "World Theatre Day" at the Asian Educational Institutewith the presentation of "World Theatre Day Yudh – Nashian Virudh (War on Drugs ) Natak Mela...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:55 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS), Asian Educational Institute, Sirhind Road and city artists marked the "World Theatre Day" at the Asian Educational Institutewith the presentation of "World Theatre Day Yudh – Nashian Virudh (War on Drugs ) Natak Mela here.

The event aimed at promoting World Theatre Movement and spreading values, Institute's Founder Chairman Tarsem Saini, National President of the Federation of Rice Millers Associations, Principal Minu Singh Sachan alongwith faculty, Padamshri Awardee Pran Sabharwal, students and theatre activistss attended the celebrations marking the inauguration of "World Theatre Day – Yudh Nashian Virudh" Awareness Theatre Campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper