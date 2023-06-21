Final phase of paddy sowing begins today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 20

In the third and final phase, farmers in the district will begin paddy transplantation from June 21. While the Irrigation Department has released water in the canal minors for helping the farmers in sowing the crop, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited said ample arrangements were in place for the paddy season in nine districts, including Patiala.

Cultivators in many villages have started puddling their fields to prepare them for the manual transplantation of paddy saplings. “A decent rain spell on Monday evening in certain pockets of the district helped the farmers and with more rains expected later this week, the farmers should not worry much,” an official of the Agriculture Department said.

Farmers in the rural are paying the labour a minimum of Rs 3,200 to 3,600 per acre for manual transplanting. Labourers in some areas have been trying to get a better price as there is a shortage of labour, especially as the influx of migrant workers during the season has declined in past few years.

“We are hopeful that the promised eight-hour power supply will be provided and we will have to depend less on our generator sets,” a farmer said.