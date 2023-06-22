Financial literacy camp on June 23

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 21
The RBI is conducting financial literacy camps in villages to spread awareness about banking schemes and online frauds. A similar camp will be organised on June 23 at Nalini village. Bank users, NREGA workers, members of self-help groups and students will be encouraged to participate in the camp.
