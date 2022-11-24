FIR against Bar member: Patiala advocates strike work

Patiala, November 23
Advocates observed a one-day strike today in response to a state-level call given by the Rajpura Bar Association against the registration of an FIR against one of its members. The association has been observing a strike in the town since November 21.
A notice by Patiala Bar Association president Jatinderpal Singh Ghuman read: “The executive strongly condemns the registration of a false FIR against advocate Bhupinder Kapoor. The association demands justice and urges police officials to take action against the real culprits.”
The bar president requested the members of the association to not attend any court during the day.
Rajpura Bar Association president Kulbir Singh said the association had been abstaining from work since November 21. He said, “We gave a state-level call to observe a no-work day today. We want the police to conduct a fair inquiry in the matter.” He said the advocates would resume work tomorrow.
“We held a meeting with the Patiala SSP. He assured us that the police will conduct a fair probe into the matter,” said Kulbir Singh.
