FIR registered against contractor for defying status quo order by DC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 9

The district administration has lodged an FIR against a contractor who started reconstruction of a road in Nabha despite status quo order by the DC. The residents claimed that the road was in good condition and required no such work.

The Deputy Commissioner, Sakshi Sawhney, said she was apprised about the matter on Monday evening, after which the proceedings were initiated.

The residents of Nabha, in a communication to the DC last month, apprised her office about the Municipal Council’s tender for the reconstruction of Cinema Road. They said the road had been constructed about four years ago and was in good condition. They said the council had started the process of dismantling the road and had started road-laying work with interlocking tiles. They said the work was not only unnecessary and amounted to utter waste of public funds, but it would also lead to an increase in road levels, resulting in the inflow of rainwater into their houses.

SDM Nabha Tarsem Chand sought a report from Nabha Municipal Council’s executive officer. Later, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney also sought a report on the matter and ordered status quo until next orders.

In violation of the DC’s orders, the road was dug out, and the contractor started the civil work at the site on Monday. DC Sawhney said she sent the SDM to the site to check and report the matter to her. She said the administration had initiated police action against the contractor. “We are also taking action against all those involved.”