Fire breaks out at Bishan Nagar house in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 6

A fire broke out at a house in Bishan Nagar today. Fire tenders reached the site to douse the flames. Officials of Fire Department said they received information about the outbreak in the afternoon at 2.20 pm.

“The fire tenders reached the area soon after getting information. No one was hurt in the mishap. Plastic and cardboard waste kept at the site apparently used for packaging of various items caught fire,” Rajinder Kaushal, fire officer, said. He said the fire tenders doused the flames within one hour. —