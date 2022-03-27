Fire brigade staff get safety suits, helmets

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 25

The Patiala Municipal Corporation provides fire safety suits, PPE kits, gumboots, searchlights and helmets to its fire brigade staff members. The kits were provided in the presence of Joint Commissioner Jasleen Kaur.

Officials said the MC’s fire brigade staff had been given five fire safety suits, 20 personal protection equipment kits, gumboots, helmets and searchlights.