Fire rages on in commercial building for over 24 hours in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 9

Fire that broke out at a commercial establishment in the Gher Sodhiyan area of the city early on Sunday morning continued for over 24 hours till Monday afternoon. Fire officials said a spark took place at the building on Sunday night again after which the firemen worked throughout the night.

Officials of the Fire Department said the building caught fire at around 7 am on Sunday. Fire tenders were pressed into service. “Firemen worked hard to douse the flames till Monday afternoon. This was after a spark re-erupted during the night hours. The firemen worked till 11.30 am on Monday”, they said.

ADFO Lachman Das said, “The workers started working on Sunday and continuously worked till the flames were put under control by Monday afternoon. We sent out fire engines over 100 times to ferry water to the site. Now the fire has been extinguished.”

MC to carry out survey on fire safety norms

Municipal Joint Commissioner Naman Marken said keeping in view the gravity of situation that erupted at the commercial establishment, the Municipal Corporation will carry out a survey of all commercial establishments in the city. “We will carry out a survey of all commercial establishments for fire safety in the city and ensure that they install mandatory fire safety equipment. The fire safety equipment can turn out highly beneficial in certain circumstances of fire incidents,” he said.