Fire safety goes up in smoke as violations plague Patiala’s commercial hubs

A series of major fire incidents across Patiala in recent weeks has exposed widespread violations of fire safety norms, raising serious concerns about the preparedness of the city’s commercial establishments and industrial units to deal with emergencies.

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Despite clear provisions under the Punjab Fire and Emergency Service Act, 2024, hundreds of commercial buildings continue to operate without adhering to mandatory fire safety requirements, putting lives and property at risk.

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Recent fire incidents, including a massive blaze that gutted a shop in the congested Gher Sodhiyan market near Lahori Gate and a short-circuit-induced fire at DK Motors Workshop that damaged around 10 vehicles, have raised concerns over enforcement of the fire safety laws. Other fire incidents reported from Fountain Chowk, YPS Market and Adalat Bazaar have further highlighted the issue.

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A ground survey conducted by The Tribune in major commercial areas such as Adalat Bazaar, Gher Sodhiyan and several interior markets of the old city revealed alarming deficiencies. Narrow streets, many measuring just eight to 12 feet in width, have been further encroached upon by shop extensions and criss-crossing overhead cables, severely restricting access for fire tenders during emergencies.

Several multi-storey commercial complexes and coaching centres were found to have expired or poorly maintained fire extinguishers. In many cases, the equipment lacked functional pressure valves. Traders were also found storing highly inflammable materials, including PVC panels, fabric stocks and oil containers, in basements and on rooftops near electrical installations.

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Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) Harinder Pal Singh said a large number of high-risk commercial establishments, marriage palaces and high-rise buildings were operating without valid fire no objection certificates (NOCs).

“Many establishments treat the fire NOC as a one-time formality and fail to renew it periodically. During inspections, we often find non-functional hose reels, missing wet riser systems and dry terrace water storage tanks,” he said.

The Fire Department has launched a comprehensive survey of commercial buildings across the city. According to the ADFO, 250 buildings have been inspected so far and violations have been detected in nearly 150 of them, including the absence of valid fire NOCs and breaches of provisions under the Punjab Fire and Emergency Service Act, 2024.

He warned that commercial units failing to obtain valid fire safety clearances or violating prescribed norms would face strict action, including sealing of premises and registration of FIRs under relevant sections of the law.