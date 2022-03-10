Fire safety remains a concern in city

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 9

In February this year, the Patiala Municipal Corporation has issued 60 notices to commercial establishments in the city to obtain the NOC after ensuring fire-safety measures in their organisations.

Officials said they had received a little over 1,000 applications for fire safety certificates since October 2018.

“This includes all provisional, complete and applications for renewal of certificates. We don’t know the exact number of certificates issued this year as the data is only available online and needs to be compiled. As of date, we have received a little over 1,000 applications for fire safety certificates”, an official at the fire wing of the Municipal Corporation said.

They said as per the National Building Code Part 4, owners of commercial, institutional, industrial and other establishments are required to seek certificates for the fire safety measures. It has to be renewed every year. “We issue them notices from time to time but cannot do anything more than that. As a result, people continue to acquire and utilise their buildings without requisite provisions put in place and respective certifications”, officials said.

Commercial establishments located within the limits of the MC, include over 500 industrial units functioning at the Focal Point, Anardana Chowk, Bhupindra Road, near YPS Chowk, Urban Estate and adjoining areas.

City has seen several major fires

Owners of several commercial establishments have failed to make provisions for fire protection and fire fighting measures as per the law. The city has reported a number of fire incidents in the past. A fire incident was reported at the establishment branch of Punjabi University in August last year.

Officials present at the campus contained it from spreading with equipment available on site. In the same month, an eatery at the Urban Estate, Phase-2, was also gutted and over 50 fire-tenders were pressed into service to control the flames.

In November 2020, fire engulfed a branded shoe godown at Gobind Bagh, near Bari Nadi on Rajpura Road. Another fire incident was reported at the PRTC workshop, near Sirhindi Gate in November 2020, in which a number of important documents were gutted.

In June 2020, fire engulfed an agricultural machinery manufacturing plant in Nabha. Fire tenders conducted firefighting operations for over two hours to bring the fire under control. The same year in April, a fire broke out and gutted sports equipment manufacturing unit at Focal Point in Patiala.

In May 2019, a sauna and steam bath centre, a recovery facility of NIS, was damaged in a fire incident.

Officials of the Fire Department said they sent monthly reports of notices issued to the persons concerned, applications received, processed and cleared to the office of MC Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner.

Municipal Commissioner Keshav Hingonia said, “I will seek a report on the matter in a day and will initiate steps and take action as per law.”