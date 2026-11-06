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Home / Patiala / Firecracker market at old bus stand raises safety concerns in Patiala

Firecracker market at old bus stand raises safety concerns in Patiala

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:42 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Illegal crackers being sold at the old bus stand in Patiala on Thursday.
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The firecracker market, comprising around 50 stalls, has been shifted to the Old Bus Stand in the heart of Patiala city following the removal of the stalls from Veer Hakikat Rai Ground in Rajpura Colony by the Patiala Development Authority (PDA). The shifting has raised serious safety concerns and affected bus operations, causing inconvenience to passengers.

The movement of buses at several counters has been disrupted due to the setting up of firecracker stalls on the bus stand premises. Moreover, the presence of firecrackers at a busy bus terminal has also raised concerns over the safety of buses running on diesel, a highly inflammable fuel. The arrangement also appears to be contrary to the safety provisions under the Explosives Rules, 2008.

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A senior district administration official said no permission had been granted for the sale of firecrackers on the bus stand premises. However, during a visit by this correspondent, tents were erected and a couple of stalls had already displayed firecrackers for sale.

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Sanjeev Kumar, Inspector in-charge of the bus stand, owned by the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), said the PRTC management had granted approval for the use of its premises, subject to clearance from the District Magistrate, a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Municipal Corporation and approval from the Fire Department. “I will not allow anyone to sell firecrackers until all conditions are fulfilled. They will be asked to remove the tents and take away the firecrackers,” he said.

DM Himanshu Aggarwal said he would ask the PRTC authorities to review their decision to allow the use of their premises for the sale of firecrackers. It may be mentioned that influential persons allegedly facilitating the allotment of firecracker stalls to retailers included members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, including family members of political functionaries associated with the civic body.

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