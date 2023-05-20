Firm gives Rs 1 lakh for construction of cowshed

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 19
The owners of Sheetal Industry, Shahpur, today presented a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill for the construction of a cowshed at the government gaushala situated in Garolian village.
Anmol Singla and Tarsem Singla said it is everyone’s responsibility to take care of cows and other stray animals kept in gaushalas. They said everyone should contribute for the purpose.
Appreciating their gesture, the DC called upon the NGOs, social organisations and others to also contribute for purpose so that the livestock at the gaushalas can be taken care of in a better way. She said donations for the animals can be given in form of cash, fodder, feed etc.
