Five car-borne youths loot Rs 70K, mobile phone

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 20

Five armed youths with their faces covered looted Rs 70,000 and a mobile phone from two persons on Thursday evening.

Sikkim Gaba of Sirhin, stated reported that he, along with his friend Gony, was returning home on his scooter when five car-borne youths intercepted them near the Khanpur T-point. Brandishing kirpans and rods, they threatened them to hand over cash and cell phone to them. The complainant said scared, they did as they were told following which the robbers sped away in their car.

The complainant said the number plate of the car was half covered. He said they also took away the key of his scooter. The police have registered a case.

