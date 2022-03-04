Fix responsibility for delay in shifting dairy project: Patiala Mayor

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 3

Having failed to complete the dairy shifting project for years amid concerns of dairy farmers and allegations of incomplete work, Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma has complained to the NGT against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the Deputy Commissioner of Patiala over a “delay” in shifting the project. Sharma today said he submitted a memorandum to the NGT demanding that the Chief Minister’s verbal orders be set aside and the Deputy Commissioner should be held accountable for delay in shifting the project.

This was after a number of dairy farmers met the CM on September 30 last year after which the latter said the dairies should be shifted only after providing necessary facilities at the new site.

As of date, the new project at Ablowal village has been provided with an approach road, pavement, parking, footpath and water supply and sewerage services. But the MC is yet to complete the construction work of fodder station, veterinary dispensary, maintenance staff office, gaushala, electric substation room, cow dung storage shed, effluent treatment plant and overhead water storage reservoir.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma in a press conference today claimed that basic works at the new site had been completed. He demanded from the NGT that the verbal orders passed by the CM be set aside and dairies be shifted, preferably within two months. He demanded that the responsibility of officers, including the DC, be fixed in the matter.

DC Patiala Sandeep Hans said, “The MC is an independent body and can go ahead with the shifting project if they can manage. There are no verbal or written orders and the MC can carry out the shifting work on its own. The Mayor can discuss the matter with me as well. We will provide any assistance if they demand. We are not against the project.”

Fulfil our demands, say dairy farmers

Kirpal Singh, president of the Dairy Farmers’ Union, said their demands should be fulfilled before shifting. “They are trying to shift us without proper planning. Dairies should be shifted at four different sites outside the city instead of one due to the distance we will have to travel to deliver the products. We should be allotted plots as per required size at just rates with basic facilities,” he said. Kirpal said the Mayor’s sudden orders for shifting had affected dairy farmers. As a result, many dairy farmers had left the business. We have raised our demands with the DC, he said.