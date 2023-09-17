Flesh trade racket busted, 8 arrested

Patiala, September 16
The Urban Estate police have foiled a sex trade racket and have arrested eight persons, including six women, following a raid at a house near the New Bus Stand.
The police arrested Sarabjit Kaur of Chaura village, allegedly the kingpin running the brothel. While one women belongs to Moga, other women arrested in the case hailed from Delhi and adjoining areas. The police said they raided the house following a tip-off on Friday evening. A case under various sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, was registered.
