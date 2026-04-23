Flood prevention, road repairs: MC clears works worth Rs 15 crore

In a push to accelerate urban development and prepare for the upcoming monsoon, the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Patiala Municipal Corporation on Wednesday approved development works of Rs 15 crore.

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In the meeting chaired by Mayor Kundan Gogia in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Paramjit Singh, the F&CC decided early cleaning of the city’s major and minor drains ahead of the monsoon season.

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Acting on a proposal by Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli, the committee approved Rs 48 lakh for the work — Rs 16.7 lakh for the Badi Nadi and Rs 32.73 lakh for the Choti Nadi. It is expected to benefit nearly 40 colonies that face waterlogging and flood-like situations every year.

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To strengthen the sewerage network, Rs 53 lakh has been sanctioned for cleaning through high-tech machinery, while Rs 35.73 lakh for laying drinking water pipelines in the Jheel area. In a bid to ease congestion in busy markets, the committee also cleared a proposal to cover an old drain near Anardana Chowk and develop a parking space.

Several infrastructure projects of many wards were also approved, which include Rs 2 crore for interlocking tiles in Bhagat Singh Colony. In Ward No. 13, Rs 42.5 lakh for a new park and Rs 10 lakh for repair of a dharamshala. Road works in Ward No. 7 (Ratan Nagar Extension and Royal Valley) and Ward No. 16 (Ekta Nagar) were approved at a combined cost of over Rs 1.5 crore. Additionally, Rs 66 lakh was sanctioned for repair of a community centre in Ward No. 59.

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The committee also approved Rs 18 lakh for procurement of medicines for fogging machines to tackle vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria.

Among significant out-of-agenda approvals, the committee cleared a Rs 1.25 crore project for setting up a modern dog shelter to manage the stray dog menace. A sum of Rs 50.85 lakh was sanctioned for resolving sewage issues in Arora Street (Ward No. 30), along with Rs 42.44 lakh for laying sewer lines along the Badi and Choti Nadi.

Funds were also allocated for the renovation of several dharamshalas.

Senior Deputy Mayor Kohli said flood prevention works were on the top of the agenda keeping in view of the upcoming monsoon season. He said that MC officials have been asked to complete all works within stipulated timelines maintaining quality standards.