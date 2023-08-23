Flood relief: PDA forwards residents’ plea to Housing & Urban Planning Department

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 22

The Patiala Urban Planning and Development Authority (PDA) has asked the Housing and Urban Development Department, Punjab, for compensation for the residents of Urban Estate Phase-2 who had suffered losses in the recent floods.

The local residents had called for relief, citing losses running into crores. They had approached Health Minister and Patiala MLA (rural) Dr Balbir Singh in that regard.

Local residents attributed the recent floods to the excessive water flow in Badi Nadi, a lack of a well-defined demarcation of its banks and absence of regular maintenance and cleaning of the river.

They called upon the administration to take measures to avoid a replay of the same situation in future. Some of their demands are a survey to assess the loss caused by the floods, the removal of illegal and unauthorised constructions and encroachments from the adjoining area and a comprehensive survey of the catchment areas of Patiala ki Rao (Badi Nadi), Janti Devi ki Rao and other seasonal rivers. They said preventive and proactive measures should be taken before the onset of the rainy season every year.

PDA officials said they had received a memorandum from the residents and forwarded it to the Housing and Urban Development Department for consideration and approval.