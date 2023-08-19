Flood threat: NHAI to rework road plan

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 18

Former External Affairs Minister and local MP Preneet Kaur today visited the site where farmers are holding a protest for the past one month on the Rasouli road in Shutrana. This was her second visit in four days.

The farmers have been staging a protest against the construction of a stretch of the Jammu-Katra national highway, which passes through Phagopatti, Dera Gobindpura, Rasouli, Matouli and other villages. The construction of the road led to blocking of the Ghaggar waters, which devastated the fields nearby. The farmers want that the road from point 141 to 145 be elevated and constructed on pillars to allow passage of water underneath.

The MP, who was accompanied by a team of the NHAI, said, she had taken up the demands of farmers with Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari during a parliament session. “He had assured me of an early resolution of the issue. We again raised the demand with the ministry and a special team of engineers visited the site today,” she added.

Preneet said the team was redesigning the road plan to avoid flooding in the area in future.