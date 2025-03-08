Focus on community engagement at drug abuse awareness event

Divisional Commissioner Daljit Singh Mangat emphasised on the importance of collective support from all sections of society to eradicate the drug menace.

He underscored that while strict action must be taken against drug peddlers, those battling addiction deserve proper treatment and an opportunity to reintegrate into society with dignity.

Expressing his views during an interactive session with patients undergoing treatment at the Red Cross Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre at Saket Hospital, the Mangat highlighted that the Punjab Government is committed to empowering recovered addicts by providing vocational training courses during their treatment.

Advertisement

These skill-based courses enable patients to start their own ventures immediately after recovery, fostering self-reliance. He appealed to society to treat rehabilitated individuals with empathy and refrain from reminding them of their past, as this would bolster their confidence, facilitate their reintegration into society, and prevent relapse.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav, meanwhile, informed that the Sahyogi Helpline (0175-2213385) is operational at Saket Hospital, offering counselling and treatment services while ensuring the confidentiality of callers.

Advertisement

Parminder Kaur Manchanda, Project Director of Saket Hospital, stated that the hospital provides free treatment to patients along with facilities such as a painting room, gym, and prayer room. She added that the hospital conducts regular tele-counselling sessions to help former addicts stay on the right path and avoid relapse.