Fog brings cheer to farmers

Patiala, December 24
Cold wave accompanied by intense fog and moisture across the state has brought cheer to farmers as the present weather conditions are beneficial for wheat crop. According to experts, early cold weather conditions will augur well for the ongoing wheat season. These climate conditions are conducive for the complete growth of wheat and will most likely result in maximum yield this season.
What experts say
Patiala today witnessed low visibility as dense fog engulfed the city and the adjoining villages throughout the day. The visibility was reduced to 50 metres on highways.
The India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, has issued a red alert for dense fog in the coming days.
A vegetable hawker said, “It is really tough due to the cold wave but there is no other option and we have to be out early morning to buy day’s fresh vegetables from the old market and then sell them across the city to make both ends meet.”
