Fogging carried out at Patiala's dengue-hit tractor market

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 27

A joint team of the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Improvement Trust today carried out fogging at the tractor market here. As many as 25 cases of dengue have been reported from the market.

There are encroachments galore at the tractor market with large tyres and other vehicle parts kept in the open on government land. The encroachment leads to stagnation of rainwater, further becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

An official said the Improvement Trust had drafted a plan to remove the encroachments, but it was yet to be implemented.

Shopkeepers at the tractor market said over 25 of them had been affected with dengue. They had demanded that stagnant rainwater in the area should be drained out.

MC chief sanitary officer Sanjeev Kumar said a team of the civic body and the Improvement Trust visited the tractor market and carried out fogging. “We did not issue any challan at the site today,” he said.