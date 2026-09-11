Food Safety Deparment to intensify checks ahead of festive season in Patiala

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has said no form of adulteration in food items will be tolerated in Patiala district, and strict action will be taken against those found playing with public health.

He warned that any person or establishment found selling adulterated, substandard or unsafe food items would face stringent action as per law.

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Chairing a meeting on food safety recently, Aggarwal directed the Food Safety Department to conduct intensified and stringent checking drives in view of the upcoming festive season.

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He directed officials to keep a close watch on the quality of sweets; dairy products, including khoya, paneer and ghee; cooking oil; and other food items, and ensure that samples of suspected products were collected and tested.

Aggarwal said food adulteration was not only a violation of law, but also a serious issue directly linked to public health. He said the primary objective of the district administration was ensure that people had access to clean, safe and quality food products.

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He directed food safety officials to take appropriate legal action against establishments violating food safety norms during inspections, and simultaneously step up public awareness about food safety.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need for food establishments to collect used cooking oil (UCO) and ensure its proper disposal and utilisation for biodiesel production. He said reusing oil for cooking could be harmful to health, and, therefore, food establishments must comply with the guidelines issued by the Food Safety Department for its safe collection and proper disposal. Priority would be given to checking the quality of sweets and other food products.