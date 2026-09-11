DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Food Safety Deparment to intensify checks ahead of festive season in Patiala

Food Safety Deparment to intensify checks ahead of festive season in Patiala

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:57 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has said no form of adulteration in food items will be tolerated in Patiala district, and strict action will be taken against those found playing with public health.

He warned that any person or establishment found selling adulterated, substandard or unsafe food items would face stringent action as per law.

Advertisement

Chairing a meeting on food safety recently, Aggarwal directed the Food Safety Department to conduct intensified and stringent checking drives in view of the upcoming festive season.

Advertisement

He directed officials to keep a close watch on the quality of sweets; dairy products, including khoya, paneer and ghee; cooking oil; and other food items, and ensure that samples of suspected products were collected and tested.

Aggarwal said food adulteration was not only a violation of law, but also a serious issue directly linked to public health. He said the primary objective of the district administration was ensure that people had access to clean, safe and quality food products.

Advertisement

He directed food safety officials to take appropriate legal action against establishments violating food safety norms during inspections, and simultaneously step up public awareness about food safety.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need for food establishments to collect used cooking oil (UCO) and ensure its proper disposal and utilisation for biodiesel production. He said reusing oil for cooking could be harmful to health, and, therefore, food establishments must comply with the guidelines issued by the Food Safety Department for its safe collection and proper disposal. Priority would be given to checking the quality of sweets and other food products.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts