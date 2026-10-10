DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Food Safety Team seizes 1.25 quintals of paneer in Patiala

Food Safety Team seizes 1.25 quintals of paneer in Patiala

5 samples of paneer and ghee collected from Chhatera, Samana; lab reports to determine further action

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 04:38 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Food safety officials collect a paneer sample during an inspection at Chhatera.
Advertisement

The Food Safety Team, Patiala, conducted an early morning inspection at Punjab Milk Dairy, situated at Village Chhatera (VPO Chhatera), as part of its ongoing drive to ensure the safety and quality of milk and milk products.

During the inspection, approximately 1.25 quintals of paneer were found at the premises.

Advertisement

A sample of the paneer was collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis. The remaining stock was seized on the basis of suspicion, pending further proceedings as per the applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Advertisement

Thereafter, the team visited Samana city, where three samples of paneer and one sample of ghee were collected from different premises.

All the Five samples were sent to the laboratory for analysis to ascertain their quality and safety.

Advertisement

The Food Safety Department reiterated its commitment to ensuring the availability of safe and wholesome food to the public.

Inspections and sampling drives will continue, and further action will be taken in accordance with the law based on the findings of the laboratory reports.

The department also appealed to food business operators to maintain proper hygiene, adhere to food safety standards, and ensure that only safe and quality food products are supplied to consumers.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts