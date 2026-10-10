Food Safety Team seizes 1.25 quintals of paneer in Patiala

The Food Safety Team, Patiala, conducted an early morning inspection at Punjab Milk Dairy, situated at Village Chhatera (VPO Chhatera), as part of its ongoing drive to ensure the safety and quality of milk and milk products.

During the inspection, approximately 1.25 quintals of paneer were found at the premises.

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A sample of the paneer was collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis. The remaining stock was seized on the basis of suspicion, pending further proceedings as per the applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Thereafter, the team visited Samana city, where three samples of paneer and one sample of ghee were collected from different premises.

All the Five samples were sent to the laboratory for analysis to ascertain their quality and safety.

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The Food Safety Department reiterated its commitment to ensuring the availability of safe and wholesome food to the public.

Inspections and sampling drives will continue, and further action will be taken in accordance with the law based on the findings of the laboratory reports.

The department also appealed to food business operators to maintain proper hygiene, adhere to food safety standards, and ensure that only safe and quality food products are supplied to consumers.