Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 23

The Patiala Municipal Corporation will form a committee to check and act against encroachment on roads, roadsides and walkways in the city. The Mayor has communicated to the office of the MC Commissioner to form a committee, led by the Joint Commissioner, to initiate action on lapses and complaints received from residents in a time-bound manner.

Interestingly, the Municipal Corporation, which attracted the ire of residents and former councillors over allocation of prime government sites to set up Verka booths last year, has not addressed the matter since then. Former councillors had protested against the allocation and alleged encroachment.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma today said his office had held meetings and notified representatives of building, land and engineering branches of the MC to act against various encroachments. but no action was initiated.

He said rather than taking action against violations and encroachments, the respective branches often scuttled the matter, ignored complaints sent by residents and put the responsibility on the corresponding branches to evade duty. “This is leading to an increase in encroachments and traffic chaos on roads”, he said.

He demanded that all complaints related to encroachments and illegal constructions on public land be looked into at the earliest and action be initiated against them in a time-bound manner - a span of seven days.

“A list of such encroachments and complaints may also be forwarded to the Mayor office”, he directed.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation is yet to address the matter of its allocation of over 20 prime sites - Verka booths for unemployed youths - to politically connected individuals in August last year. Mayor Sanjeev Sharma said, “If the law says that the process can be completed with auctions, then it will be done in this manner only.”