Former AAP councillor likely to join Congress

The likely entry of six-time Municipal Corporation Councillor Krishan Chand Buddhu into the Congress may add a new dimension to the political contest in Patiala, where re-elections in 30 of the civic body’s 60 wards are expected to test the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) electoral strength and local organisational network.

Buddhu, who won the 2024 Municipal Corporation election from Ward Number 42 on an AAP ticket, met senior Congress leader and former minister Vijay Inder Singla on Tuesday. Confirming the meeting, he told ‘The Tribune’ that the talks had been fruitful and he was likely to join the Congress soon.

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Although Ward Number 42 is not among the wards going to re-polls, Buddhu’s political standing and long association with the city’s electoral politics could have implications beyond his own ward. Having won the municipal elections three times on a Congress ticket, twice as an Independent and once on an AAP ticket, he has the experience of navigating different political platforms and retaining a presence in the local politics.

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His possible return to the Congress is significant at a time when political parties are preparing to mobilise their cadres and identify candidates for the crucial re-polls. His electoral experience, local contacts and familiarity with municipal affairs could prove useful to the Congress in strengthening its campaign, particularly in the neighbourhoods where his personal equations and influence could play a decisive role.

Buddhu’s political move could also put AAP leadership on the defensive. He parted ways with the ruling party a few months ago, accusing it of corruption, nepotism and favouritism in the functioning of the Municipal Corporation. His departure could provide the Opposition with an opportunity to question the AAP’s claims of clean governance and transparency, especially in the management of civic affairs.

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His support base, if effectively mobilised, could help the Congress strengthen its campaign in some selected wards. However, the extent of his influence will depend on his ability to translate personal goodwill into organised electoral support.

His allegations would provide ammunition to the Opposition during the poll campaign, while his move to the Congress may also encourage other disgruntled local leaders to reassess their political options.

Speaking to ‘The Tribune’, Buddhu said he had joined the AAP ahead of the 2024 municipal elections because the party had projected itself as an honest political alternative. However, he alleged that corruption and favouritism had continued after it came to power.